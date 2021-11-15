LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's an annual tradition that makes a big difference in the lives of people working toward recovery.
A local orthopedic surgeon teamed up with the nonprofit "Our Hearts to Your Soles."
The group has delivered dozens of pairs of shoes to The Healing Place in downtown Louisville.
The shoes are given to clients in the recovery program, as well as homeless and addicted veterans.
Every person also received a free screening to identify any foot-related health issues they may have.
Dr. George Quill has been organizing the event since 2007.
"I'm really gratified by something like this, because these are the kind of gentlemen who probably would never be seen in my private practice," Quill said. "So I've been partnering with The Healing Place for more than a dozen years to bring my practice to them if I can."
The event was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the need this year was even greater. More than 110 pairs of shoes were donated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.