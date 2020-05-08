LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In just got the OK from Gov. Andy Beshear to open last Friday -- just in time for mom.
The business is being handled like a curbside service, with 6 feet between cars.
"We're showing Mamma Mia Friday and Saturday for Mother's Day. All moms get a free box of candy Saturday or Sunday," Owner Stephen Sauerbeck said. "They can order concessions online. They can order tickets online. They can pick up the concessions and stay in their car and watch the movie."
When the Sauerbeck family opened the theater two years ago, they were hoping to add other events occasionally to go along with the movies. But they never envisioned the opportunities that are opening up, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have already hosted drive-in church services. They now have eight schools scheduled to celebrate graduations, starting next Friday. And the possibilities keep multiplying.
"I get calls every single day from a different group trying to do a different thing," Sauerbeck said. "We're getting calls from concert promoters wanting to do concerts at our facility. I got contacted by media for comedians wanting to do live stand-ups shows at the drive-in. Somebody's contacted us about having their wedding at the drive-in. Any mass gathering that you can't have, the drive-in might be an option to host it."
The total number of drive-ins nationwide has dropped from about 5,000 to about 300, and yet it is a business enjoying a resurgence, at least in the current climate. Sauerbeck has done interviews with the BBC in London, the New York Times and Time Magazine.
"Drive-ins are really the only opportunity for any social gatherings, and they've been around for 50 years, and they're making a comeback," Sauerbeck said. "As a new business, we're always looking to expand and build as we can. This was kind of the kick-start we needed to do that now, and we're excited to be able to."
