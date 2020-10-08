LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Early in-person voting in Kentucky starts next week, and officials are working to make sure all polling locations are properly staffed.
In Jefferson County, the commonwealth's largest county, officials seem pretty confident they'll have enough poll workers to get the job done.
"There's always a need sometimes to reach out for election officers no matter what year it is or what the circumstances, but this particular year it is different," said Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
Four vote centers across Louisville will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday: the KFC Yum! Center, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Louisville Marriott East.
Ghibaudy says staffing polls during a pandemic has been different, but the county has been able to staff all of those early voting locations so far. Workers will greet voters as usual, but will also be working to sanitize and wipe areas.
"We're going to try to keep everybody safe," Ghibaudy said. "Both the voter and the people who are working as election officers."
With expanded in-person voting on Election Day, the county will need more workers to handle the volume of voters.
"We do have 16 more polling locations that will be considered voting centers and so we're going to need folks," Ghibaudy said.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said his office has recruited over 5,000 people to work the polls this year. The latest data shows 1,371 people signed up to work in Jefferson County.
"That should be sufficient for us, not just to have enough poll workers, but also back up alternates in case a poll worker gets sick at the last minute," Adams said.
More poll workers are always welcome, officials said, and local companies are stepping up to help meet the demand. Baptist Health is giving its more than 22,000 thousand employees in Kentuckiana the opportunity to work the polls in November.
"We have a large population and we serve in our communities in so many ways," said Lourdes Baez, the health system's assistant vice president of government affairs and advocacy.
"This would be a great way to help our employees," she said. "We're giving them 16 hours of paid time off, which would include both the training and the actual day of service."
Early in-person voting has already started in Indiana. Hoosiers can contact their county clerk's offices to find voting locations and sign up to work the polls.
