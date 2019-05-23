LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt, and local emergency room doctors said over the holiday weekend, that’s not just a cliché.
Dr. Robert Couch, emergency department medical director for Norton Audubon Hospital, said his staff “prepares for the worst, hopes for the best” over the Memorial Day weekend. Emergency rooms tend to be busier over holiday weekends.
“There are things we can do to protect ourselves from injury if we just use a little common sense,” Couch said.
As everyone is gathering with their families to celebrate over piles of good food, make sure it’s prepared and stored properly. Emergency rooms often see plenty of patients show up with food poisoning cases.
“Let’s practice proper food safety precautions,” Couch said. “Make sure hot foods stay hot. If it’s a cold food, like the potato salad, make sure it stays cold.”
Couch said people also tend to cut, burn and injure themselves while preparing the food or grilling. Make sure to always grill outside and never leave a child unattended near a grill.
And as the unofficial start to summer, many neighborhoods will be opening their pools. Couch said make sure to never swim alone and always monitor children around the pool to avoid falls, cuts, scrapes or even possible drownings.
With the expected heat and humidity, Couch also encourages everyone to properly hydrate, wear sunscreen and stay in the shade as much as possible.
“Memorial Day is the first holiday when people are really out and about and enjoying the outdoors,” he said. “So for the holiday, we expect to see more outdoor type injuries. It just happens every year.”
