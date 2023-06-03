Louisville, KY. (WDRB) -- Joshua and Jana Mathews are looking to grow their family through adoption, and they're asking for the community's help.
On Saturday, the family is inviting the community to help them raise money for their adoption journey while giving to a local woman in need.
Lynn Armstrong lost her husband in January 2022 after 40 years of marriage. They have five children and 14 grandchildren.
To help Armstrong take care of her home in Middletown and support their own adoption journey in the process, the Matthews family has teamed up with Both Hands.
The organization works by connecting families looking to adopt with a widow in their area.
The family then helps that person for the day, doing things like painting, landscape, cleaning and de-cluttering.
According to Both Hands, the family and their team "raise sponsorship for their project day through sending letters and sharing their fundraising webpage, raising an average of over $22,000 over the last two years."
For those looking to help the Mathews family during Both Hands fundraiser, you can find them at 12216 Hardwick Road, Louisville, KY 40243. The family said they will start working around 8 a.m. and likely finish around 2 p.m.
