LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local farmers are trying to adapt as the cost of processing, packaging, supplies, and food have risen from a year ago.
With consumers facing higher prices and food shortages at grocery stores, some are turning to farmers markets as an alternative.
Vendors at the Norton Commons Farmers Markets, and other markets around Louisville, are providing people with fresh food, but are having to increase their prices to maintain a profit.
"Unfortunately we did have to increase some prices," Kimberly Warren with Warren Farmstead said.
"We've had to raise our prices on some things and I'm contemplating raising some more," Tommee Clark with Sunny Acres Farm said.
Sunny Acres Farm produces meats, eggs and other items selling at two different markets each week. Clark said the costs of production cuts into profit.
"The feed to feed animals has gone up," Clark said. "Packaging, processing has gone up. We buy egg cartons to fit the eggs in, they've gone up. And I bake breads and do jams and sauces, the supplies to make them have gone up. Butter has gone up three times in the last four weeks."
For farms like Warren Farmstead, the logistics of driving to multiple markets a week with current gas prices is also an impactful expense. The national average cost of a gallon of gas has risen to $4.76 from $4.20 a month ago, an increase of 56% from a year ago, according to AAA.
"We're coming from Bloomfield, so it's about a 45-minute drive to either of our markets and it definitely adds up," Warren said.
Warren Farmstead wanted to keep prices low, but they couldn't. The farms are now trying to turn a profit while also trying to avoid adding a burden on their customers.
"It feels like they understand what I'm going through and they're supportive," Clark said. "They want to buy local and I appreciate that."
Warren said despite the increased prices, people are still supporting farmers markets.
The local business owners are hoping the costs go down, or at least level out.
"We just have to roll with the punches and do the best we can," Clark said.
