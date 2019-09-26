LANESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Late-September is usually when southern Indiana farmers like Jim Baumgart expect to see the fruits of their labor.
But as the owner of Farm Life in Lanesville, Baumgart has seen the current drought conditions cause some major heartache for local farmers. The dry conditions have wreaked havoc on everything from the corn maze to the pumpkin patch.
Over the years, Baumgart has put a lot of work in to the elaborate corn mazes on his family fun farm venue, and he also offers a big selections of pumpkins.
"We sell thousands and thousands every year," he said.
But this year, the lack of rain means no corn and no pumpkins, because crops need water to grow.
"We've been looking at a lot of hard dirt and a lot of dust and a very brown grass out here ... along where the corn field is," Baumgart said.
As a result of the drought conditions, the corn maze will be more suited for children, and Baumgart is making alternate plans to have pumpkins when customers arrive this coming weekend.
"We will have plenty of pumpkins, like we always do, but they're going to be coming from locations, particularly northern Indiana, where they didn't have the drought conditions that we did," he said.
And Baumgart said his crop is not the only thing the drought has wrecked this season.
"After investing in the seeds and the fertilizer and the planning and everything that you do and then to get nothing off of that and then turn around and have to buy your crop, it puts a big dent in the profitability of your crop," he said.
This is not the first storm or drought local farmers have weathered.
"This year is going to be hard on farmers all the way around," Baumgart said.
But he said it's one of the worst.
"This year, the drought is as bad as I can remember it in the 50-plus years I've been on the farm," Baumgart said.
Despite the conditions, Farm Life is expected to open for business Saturday morning.
