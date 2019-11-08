LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- With Thanksgiving just around the corner, local fire departments are warning about fire hazards surrounding deep fried turkeys.
Jefferson County and Jeffersonville Fire departments held a turkey fryer safety demonstration Friday afternoon. Putting a wet turkey in hot oil can cause dangerous flames, and officials said people make mistakes each year while frying turkeys. The birds must be defrosted and dried completely before being dipped in hot oil.
"That's one of the biggest things we see, I think, is people using them, especially in apartment complexes, on the balcony, on the decks — just the same way with the grill," said Jordan Youdis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire Department. "We've made some catastrophic fires because people grill or use these things on their decks, and it takes just a matter of seconds."
Having a grease-rated fire extinguisher nearby is a necessary safety precaution, officials said.
