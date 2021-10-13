LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For three straight years, Bryce Carden of the Louisville Fire Department has raced up hundreds of stairs in his firefighter gear.
He does it for Kentucky's Fight for Air Climb, which aims to helps eliminate lung disease. Now, Carden is being honored in the American Lung Association's 2022 Firefighter Calendar as a top supporter.
The mission of the Lung Association hits close to home for firefighters. Many of them develop respiratory diseases from getting exposed to gases, chemicals and smoke while on duty.
Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic issues, including lingering cough, hoarseness, asthma, and allergies and in more extreme cases, may be diagnosed with lung or bronchial cancer.
The Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar can be purchased at Lung.org/Calendar.
