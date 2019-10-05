LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A conference brought to Louisville is challenging the way people think about food.
"Food First, A Place at the Table" is teaching others about how people can change the conditions that lead to hunger. The event welcomed local farmers and Wendell Berry to read an original essay.
Conference leaders say food injustice focuses on five main strands, including race, environmental sustainability, health outcomes and more. Conference Leader Doug Lowery says race and food injustice in Louisville is currently the main priority.
"If you live in Louisville and you are hungry, you are more likely to be black or brown, so that's a big issue," Lowery said. "We are the fourth-most segregated city in the country, and it shows in what people eat.
Lowery says the best way to move forward with food justice is to inspire leaders with innovation.
