LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of local Fraternal Order of Police organizations surprised patients at Norton Children's Hospital with gifts on Monday afternoon.
River City FOP Lodge No. 614 and Jeffersontown FOP Lodge No. 26 delivered gifts to children at the hospital in downtown Louisville. Officers unloaded bags of toys from a police bus.
The FOP said there are more than 170 kids in the hospital, and each one will get a bag of presents. It's part of the FOP's annual Norton Children's Hospital Christmas program.
"It's very difficult to be in the hospital with your child at all, let alone through the holidays," said Ryan Nichols, River City FOP president. "It's just tremendously gratifying for the parents and children, and as I said for the officers as well."
The gifts were paid for by the FOP and other donations. It's the 25th year for the event.
