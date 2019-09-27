LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana launched its inaugural "Man Enough to be a Girl Scout" campaign with a road block downtown.
Nine men in the community are vying for the title. The men are competing to see who can raise the most money for the girl scouts.
So on Friday morning, two of the candidates, a Louisville police officer and a Louisville firefighter, hosted a road block downtown to collect money.
"These are men in the community who work to raise women up, support what we do and really support our girls through volunteerism," said Jeanine Triplette, spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
This is the first year for the campaign. So far, the men have raised more than $1,200 for the Girl Scouts.
To donate to your favorite candidate, click here. Voting ends October 9.
Copyright 2019. WDRB News. All rights reserved.