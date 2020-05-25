LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group helped others honor veterans this Memorial Day while also practicing social distancing.
The local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held a limited Memorial Day Ceremony at the Middletown City Hall on Monday afternoon. They also streamed the ceremony on Facebook Live and Zoom.
The event included a color guard ceremony, wreath presentation and rifle salute, followed by Taps.
The daughter of a lieutenant colonel who was lost over North Vietnam in 1968 was the guest of honor at the service.
