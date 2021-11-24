LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local organizations are working to light up Christmas trees and minds at the same time.
Volunteers started decorating trees on Wednesday for the second annual Lights on Main event. Proceeds go to the "I Would Rather be Reading" program, which provides equal access to education for children with trauma.
Lights on Main starts Friday at RePurposed on Main, between 6th and 7th streets, in downtown Louisville. It includes a display of 60 live Christmas trees decorated by local nonprofits and four elementary schools.
"Everybody loves a good holiday decorating," Ally Ogle, with I Would Rather be Reading, said. "So many have been pumped to come out and decorate their tree. And people walking by downtown have been so interested."
The event also includes food trucks, photos with Santa and a hot cocoa bar on Saturdays. It starts Friday, Nov. 26 from 5-7 p.m. and runs until Dec. 12.
