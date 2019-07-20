LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorcyclists gathered at Bluegrass Harley-Davidson on Saturday morning in support of America's heroes and their families.
Saturday marked the fifth annual USA Cares Flag Ride. The event was a fundraiser for USA Cares, which supports post-September 11 military families in need of housing assistance, job transition training. The organization also offers emergency support, providing veterans with food and utility bill aid.
"They served our country. They helped us. They did their part, so now it's time for us to give back to them," Trace Chesser of USA Cares said. "As a combat veteran myself, I know some of the challenges that some of our veterans and military families are going through."
During the ride, motorcyclists made a stop at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center. Afterwards, bikers returned to Harley-Davidson for food and live music.
USA Cares receives more than 200 requests per week from military families around the United States.
