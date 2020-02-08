SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Whoever says all romance isn't dead, hasn't been to this southern Indiana haunted house. Apparently, it's a popular attraction for Valentine's Day.
"We just try to be an alternative to the same old boring date night," says Brett Hays, owner of Fear Fair.
Now celebrating 20 years in business, 2017 was the first time it opened during the off season, when it wasn't Halloween.
"Back then there was no one, we were the first haunted house anyone ever heard of opening up at Valentine's Day," Hays said. "We actually had a really great crowd, which was a huge relief because we didn't know if anyone would show up."
It was such a success, they opened for Christmas. "Once you start, you can't stop," says Samantha McCormick, actress.
Now, it's tradition. "Just like Christmas, people love it, and it gives them something to do that's not cliche," McCormick said.
Stroll through a New Orleans swamp with your honey, or hang out with scary creatures.
"It's so easy to turn those cute, cuddly beloved characters into something so wrong, if that makes sense. It's fun," she said.
The theme is "Roses are Dead."
"There are over 8,000 skulls and several thousand femurs that were all individually cast," Hays said.
How romantic.
Hays understands it's not for everyone. Still, around 2,000 people will come out for what Fear Fair calls the ultimate scary date night. "It's fun to see people have fun and forget about reality for a while," Hays said. "Just forget about all the pressures and tension in the world, and we like to be an escape. It's a fun place."
Fear Fair is open February 14 and 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's located at 800 A Ave. E in Seymour.
