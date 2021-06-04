LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is here, which means the sun is out.
And so are ticks.
Experts say recognizing the signs of a bad bite this year might be harder due to COVID-19. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the area is already experiencing a heavy tick season, and many people have ended up in the emergency room due to tick-related illness or injury.
Kentuckiana is home to several types of ticks, including those that carry tick borne illnesses, like Lyme disease.
Yazel said the early signs of a tick borne illness could be confused with COVID-19.
"Some of the early signs of some of the tick-borne illnesses are very similar to some of the signs of COVID-19: low-grade fever, bodyaches, headaches," Yazel said. "Typically, there's not as many respiratory symptoms with tick-borne illnesses. On the flipside, COVID doesn't typically have a rash. So if you see either one of those, that could help guide you a little bit."
When checking for ticks, the CDC says to thoroughly check your body, including:
- Under the arms
- In and around the ears
- Inside belly button
- Back of the knees
- In and around the hair
- Between the legs
- Around the waist
Ticks can be as small as poppy seeds, so doctors recommend parents help children check their skin after spending time outside.
"You want to make sure if you do get a tick that you remove it properly," Yazel said. "Get some tweezers and get the whole body."
As COVID-19 research continues, doctors said the virus could lead to weakened immune systems, making a nasty nibble from a little critter even worse.
"Any time you're fighting one infection, that can hinder your immune system where coinfection, one with the other, things like that could occur," Yazel said.
When headed into wooded areas or where there is high grass, experts recommend wearing long clothing and high, closed-toe shoes and using EPA-registered insect repellent.
Ticks can also cause harm to your furry friends. While tick bites tend to be harmless to dogs, the American Kennel Club said they can sometimes spread Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
The American Kennel Club said to check under dog's collars, their ears and in-between their toes in case the ticks are in hard-to-see areas.
