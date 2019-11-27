LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a "super" Thanksgiving dinner in the Highlands on turkey day eve.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Derwin Webb and the restaurant SuperChefs put together the dinner for kids who have aged out of the foster system.
Many of the kids now live on their own and often don't have a place to go for the holiday.
"We just wanted to open up, this does not have anything to do with court. We did not talk about their cases, we just wanted to make sure they were loved, and this is what today is all about," Webb said.
Webb also said organizers wanted to make sure the kids have something for which they can be thankful.
