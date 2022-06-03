LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of local kids stepped into the ring Friday night with "The Greatest" on their minds.
TKO Boxing hosted the "Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee" event.
The kids got to work on the speed bag, heavy bag, learned hand placements and ring conduct.
Coach James Dixon also offered a lesson on the life of Muhammad Ali.
It was about how the Champ started boxing as a child, battled for social change and then fought Parkinson's until he died six years ago.
"Muhammad Ali stands for everyone who went through something and wanted to conquer the ultimate thing in life and that is to be someone who is supportive, respects others and wants to spread peace and love," Dixon said.
The event was hosted in conjunction with the Muhammad Ali Center for the weeklong Muhammad Ali Festival that honors the champ. On Friday, Ali's memory was honored at his Louisville gravesite.
The festival began on Friday and runs through next week. On Saturday, The Ali Center will host a trolley tour around significant sites in Louisville including Ali's childhood home and Central High School, where he attended classes. To find out more about the festival, click here.
The Louisville Bats will also host an Ali community night on June 7 at 7 p.m. at Slugger Field.
