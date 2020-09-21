LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's more than one way to be tested for COVID-19.
For the past several months, the most common way method has been a nasal swab, which usually involves inserting a swab into one nostril, at least two inches, until resistance is felt. Some patients experience the urge to sneeze or cough or watering of the eyes.
Although the nasal swab is quick, patients don't like the way it feels.
Now, there are a few alternatives to the deep nasal dive, including blood tests and an oral swab.
Mechelle Porter, a nurse who's taken multiple COVID-19 tests, said the oral swab was a lot less painful than the deep nasal swab.
"Literally, they just swab the inside of your mouth for about five seconds, and it's over," she said.
The oral swab that Porter took was administered by Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory in Mt. Washington.
Erik Korte, an associate laboratory director at Bluewater, said they do several thousand COVID-19 tests per day. The lab uses both nasal and oral tests.
"If you don't touch anything on the way in, you can collect a good sample," Korte said. "There are times when the oral swab may have some advantages. Now, nothing is going to replace the gold standard, which is currently the nasopharyngeal swab."
Dr. Steve Heilman, chief health information officer and senior vice president of Norton Healthcare, said the oral swab is appropriate, though the nasopharyngeal swab is sometimes recommended.
"At this point and time, our experts believe that the nasopharyngeal swab is probably the most sensitive test," said
Dr. Heilman explained when the oral swab is appropriate and when the nasopharyngeal swab is recommended.
"Typically, we would suggest patients who are symptomatic — within the first few days of the illness and want to be tested — that an oral swab is probably as efficient as the nasopharyngeal swab on certain tests," Heilman said. "On an asymptotic patient, we would probably still recommend that you get a nasopharyngeal swab, just to make sure that we are doing the most sensitive test as possible."
