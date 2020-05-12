LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of motorcoach drivers from all 50 states are heading to Washington on Wednesday for a "rolling rally."
Sandollar Limousine, in Louisville, which employs 35 people, is taking part.
The event hopes to raise awareness about the need for federal assistance for the forgotten bus industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers want to remind Congress and the Trump administration that the motorcoach industry laid off or furloughed more than 90% of its workforce because of COVID-19.
Sandollar said its company alone has lost $2 million since March without the Derby and other sports travel.
"The PPE and Care Act were a great start, the issue we've had is it doesn't keep our operators on the road. So we've come up with some filler roles to try and keep them busy and try to keep them busy and try to keep them surviving. We realize how many mouths we feed through this small business," Evan Doyle, with Sandollar, said.
The rally is expected to create approximately eight miles of buses encircling the Capitol and the White House.
