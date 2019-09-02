LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Florida braces for possible impact from Hurricane Dorian, some Indiana lineworkers are already standing by to help.
Indiana's Electric Cooperatives is sending 16 workers to Florida to help with recovery efforts. The crews will be working with the Central Florida Electric Cooperative, on the western side of the state.
Workers take tremendous pride in lending a helping hand wherever it is needed.
"We know that someday we'll have a big ice break or a bad tornado or something, and we may need to call our brothers from across the border and they'll respond," Chuck Tiemann, with Indiana Electric Cooperatives, said.
Several other groups from Kentuckiana are on standby as well. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team is ready to help, while Duke and LG&E crews have already headed towards Florida.
