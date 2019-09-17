LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Area veterans were given the opportunity to tell local medical officials Tuesday what they would change about their current health care.
The director of the Robley Rex Veteran Affairs Medical Center Stephen Black and other local representatives from the VA regional office held a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair.
Veterans were able to voice their concerns and get information about health care, benefits and claims.
Black said technology is making the process easier for veterans, and a Facebook live stream was created for the event.
Veterans were also able to watch the event live and ask questions through Facebook.
