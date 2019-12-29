LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Paul United Methodist Church celebrated a long-running tradition on Sunday with the Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival.
More than 130 performers, actors and singers took part in the annual event that celebrates the meaning of Christmas and the triumph of good over evil.
"It's a lot of hard work year round. We raise money from our congregation to do it and we then offer it as a gift to the city," said church member, Debbie Wesslund.
The next performance will take place Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.
