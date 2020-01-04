LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As tension rise in Iran following the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the country's top general, U.S. military officials said more than 3,000 additional troops have been deployed to the Middle East for reinforcements.
According to a report from LEX18, some Kentucky military families already have loved ones in the Middle East, including Sarah Whitley's husband, Caleb Whitley, who has been stationed in Iraq since August. Sarah said she tries not to think about conflict abroad, but the situation has been harder as tensions have reached a boiling point.
"Sometimes you just can't help it because you're just so curious," Whitley said. "It was a little difficult I will admit. I cried when I first saw what was going on because I was just so scared about what would happen."
Sarah was able to video chat with Caleb on Friday, which she said helped alleviate some stress regarding the situation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.