LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Overwhelming praise is being given to the workers who saved 28 children from a Louisville day care center that went up in flames.
“They are heroes," said Gayla Silva, who has a daughter enrolled at the day care. "I don't know how they did it. I don't know all the details. I just know that they got every single kid out of there in the first five minutes, and that is amazing."
The fire happened Jan. 16 at Southside Christian Child Care on Blue Lick Road in Okolona. Silva’s daughter, Bella, and the 27 other children, were taken to a nearby Home Depot.
“She did tell us, 'I was scared mommy. I ran really fast, and we held hands and we ran really fast,’” Silva said.
It's the fire drill training for both the workers and the little ones that Silva said was crucial.
“I mean without that training, I don't think those kids would have gotten out of there as fast as they did without ... anything wrong with them,” she said.
The fire left the siding melted and a gaping hole in the building. No one was injured, and all the children were reunited with their families.
“Big hugs," Silva said of the moments after the fire. "And I didn't want to cry to upset her anymore than she was, but she had socks, jeans, long-sleeve shirt, no jacket, no shoes, her feet were soaking wet, but she was safe, and that's all that mattered."
In that moment and for the rest of her life, she said she'll be forever grateful to the workers who got her daughter and so many others to safety that day.
“These women got her out. They saved her,” Silva said. “To be honest, I don't know if anybody else would have done what they did as fast as they did.”
On Monday, the Okolona Fire Department will be presenting the staff of Southside Christian Childcare with appreciation certificates for having a well-practiced fire escape plan.
