LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards.
One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid for by Angela Parkerson, who is on a mission to try and prevent someone else from dying like her son did.
"Our children have faces. That's my son Nick," said Parkerson.
It's Nick Rucker's face his mother has put on billboards across Kentucky, from Louisville, to Lexington, to Owensboro.
In April 2021, Rucker took what he thought was half of the prescription pain killer Percocet. But that half of a pill turned out to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. His mother doesn't call it an overdose, she calls it poison and murder.
"That day when my son was killed, I died too," she said. "That part of me is gone. Everything about our life without Nick is different."
The director of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has called fentanyl the single deadliest drug threat the U.S. has ever encountered. Just two milligrams of the drug, an amount that could fit on the tip of a pencil, is lethal.
The DEA also said the illegal drugs are made to look just like pharmaceuticals, but are manufactured in China and trafficked from Mexico.
Parkerson said her son had no idea what he was taking, and hears the same story from family after family.
The grieving mother is now making it her mission to inform others.
"I would give my life for Nick's life, but I don't have that opportunity," she said. "My son should not be dead because he took a half a pill."
For resources about fentanyl, click here.
To read more about fentanyl from the DEA, see the PDF below or click here.
