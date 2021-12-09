LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit has taken the classroom outside.
Wesley House dedicated the outdoor park on its Preston Highway campus Thursday morning. Officials said it combines nature and learning to promote early childhood development.
It includes a mud kitchen, garden, bicycle trail and nature art area.
"I feel like it's meant to be," Wesley House President and CEO Patricia Williams said. "We, over the years, have gotten away from that, but the data and the science shows that's what really inspires children and that brain development between zero and five is the most critical time of any person's life."
The $150,000 project was paid for by the PNC Foundation, the Greater Louisville Head Start Initiative and an anonymous donation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.