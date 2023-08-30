LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Technology job training could lift low-income families to the middle class and beyond.
A nonprofit plans to use a piece of west Louisville history to transform lives.
The former home of Hub's Department Store sits at 17th and Market, which is less than a mile from downtown. The building is boarded up, dilapidated, and has sat vacant for years.
However, the founder of AMPED, Dave Christopher, has a vision. The organization has acquired the building and the abandoned lots beside it.
He has submitted plans to the city of Louisville to transform the space into Russell Station Tech Innovation Center. He says the location is ideal for neighbors.
"It's on the bus line, it's in the Black community, in the Russell neighborhood," Christopher said.
It's soon to be a piece of the area's future.
"When we're able to revive this whole corridor, this can be the beginning of it," Christopher said.
Christopher said plans for this building include a childcare center, a café and AMPED's technology training center. The nonprofit is launching a new 12-week certification program targeted for people in west Louisville who want to start a career in IT.
Tim Neblett is one of the first participants.
"I'm into computers, I'm into technology, so it's just like a perfect fit," Neblett said.
Neblett says he's been doing research on the subject for years, but has lacked hands-on training. That's exactly what Christopher says this program provides.
"Not only are we gonna give them a training and the certification, but we're also gonna have companies lined up with a guaranteed first interview with jobs that start at $40,000-$60,000 a year," Christopher said.
When he sees this building, Christopher envisions new financial power, transforming into generational wealth spread throughout west Louisville.
"It really is about the opportunity to make decisions for yourself," he said. "We're taking people who are lower income, no income, to middle class. The companies that are hiring these folks are getting qualified workers. That's the financial return. They're getting people who can do the job."
For Neblett, this is more than opportunity. This is about creating a legacy.
"I've never owned my land, property, and I want to be able to leave something to my kids," Neblett said. "I want to be able to have a eulogy that says my dad did this. My dad accomplished this."
Christopher said the plan is to break ground by the end of the year and start the transformation around West Market. The first AMPED CompTIA A+ Training course starts next week, but is already full.
There are still spots in the next cohort, which begins Oct. 2. You're only eligible if you live in a west Louisville zip code.
