LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As violence runs rampant in Louisville, a local group is hoping to change the trend with love.
New Day Ministries is hosting a L.O.V.E. (Love Overcomes Violence and its Effects) Walk on Saturday, May 8 in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
The group is looking for 200 volunteers — along with churches and nonprofits — to be part of it.
Twenty-five teams of eight people will cover certain areas of the neighborhood. They'll go out and meet people and write down their needs. Whether it's food, clothing, or paying a bill, New Day Ministries will help. The group will also connect residents with various resources in the area.
"If you listen to someone with your heart whole heartedly, you can learn that person. And once you learn that person, you will know how to love that person," Tod Moore, New Day Ministries founder, said. "And then once you start loving that person the way that Christ would have you love them, I found out that they will let you lead them. Because they don't care what you know until they first know that you care."
The walk will run from 1-4 p.m. starting at New Covenant Baptist Church on South 40th Street. For those interested in volunteering, click here.
The group will also host a Community Building Chickasaw Community Cookout on Saturday, May 15 from 1-4 p.m., also at New Covenant Baptist Church.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.