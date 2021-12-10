LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A classic car was auctioned off Friday night to help cover cancer patients' expenses.
Mike Mulrooney founded Shirley's Way after his mother died of cancer in 2013. Valued at around $20,000, a 1951 Ford was auctioned by the local nonprofit.
Mulrooney says the mission is to raise money to help cancer patients who are struggling to pay bills like their rent, mortgage and groceries.
"It means a lot to see everybody throw in 10 bucks to buy a ticket or we do a lot of raffles and a lot of people throw in two bucks a ticket," Mulrooney said. "It means a lot to see the community rally around this and pull this off."
The car was donated during the pandemic and was stored at Craig and Landreth until the raffle could be held Friday.
Shirley's Way has given away more than $1 million to people in the community.
