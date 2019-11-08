LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials are working to protect state waters from Asian Carp that are posing a threat to local wildlife.
Officials unveiled a bio-acoustic fish fence at Lake Barkley, along the Cumberland River. The system sends a curtain of bubbles, sound and light from the bed of the river to the water surface to deter noise-sensitive Asian Carp from entering Barkley Lock.
Asian Carp are an invasive species that pose a danger to native species in lakes across Kentucky and much of the Midwest.
The project will last three years.
