LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization will honor survivors of gun violence this weekend.
Moms Demand Action is hosting a Gun Violence Awareness Peace Walk and Survivor Remembrance event on Saturday.
The event starts at noon at Trinity House on Greenwood Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Organizers said Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Charles Booker will be in attendance to talk about his experience as a survivor of gun violence and the impact it's had on the state of Kentucky.
Participants are being asked to wear orange for Gun Violence Awareness. This weekend is "Wear Orange Weekend."
Wear Orange is a national organization that uses the first weekend of June to raise awareness about preventing gun violence as well as honor survivors. The organization said more than 40,000 people are killed by guns and about 85,000 people are shot and wounded each year. Orange has become the color for their movement because it's worn by hunters to protect themselves and others when in the woods.
As of Wednesday, there had been 164 criminal shootings and 69 criminal homicides reported in Louisville this year, city officials said, citing recent data from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Moms Demand Action was recently honored with a proclamation from Metro Council President David James, D-6, for their work advocating for the "reduction and elimination of gun violence."
Louisville City Hall's clock tower will also be lit orange this weekend to honor survivors of gun violence.
