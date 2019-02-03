LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- People all across Kentuckiana escaped from their homes to enjoy a glorious 70 degree February Sunday.
Parks packed on both sides of the river as crowds gathered to catch a few rays.
"It felt amazing,” Ashlie Dupont, from Georgetown, Indiana, said. “I had to go back in and change clothes because I was wearing too much. I'm almost still wearing too much, it's warm outside."
It may be short lived, but that didn’t stop people from going out to walk, run, ride bikes or relax in the sun.
"I brought my two daughters out here to enjoy it because I know it's not going to last,” Rolanda Lewis said.
The walking paths along the river were busier than they’ve been in months.
"It's been pretty dang cold for a while but now it's pretty nice,” Greg Tureson, of Jeffersonville, said.
“Dang cold” is a pretty accurate way to describe the bitter cold the region saw earlier this week. Snow on the ground, schools across the area shut down, and temperatures that felt like 21 degrees below zero.
"It was not good,” Lewis said. “It was very harsh."
The temperature change was a huge difference in just days. The temperature went from three degrees to 70 degrees.
"It is absolutely mind-blowing, I love it though,” Tureson said.
The warmth was absolutely welcomed by many.
"I think we deserve it after last week,” Lewis said.
After this small, fleeting taste of warmth, some are wondering if Spring really is just around the corner.
"They say that no shadow was seen, so no more winter,” Dupont said. “I don't know if I believe that or not, we'll see."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.