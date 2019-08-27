FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A little more than two months after a deadly Father's Day house fire in Floyd County, there has been a guilty plea in the case.
Earlier this week, 15-year old Adam Hersker pleaded guilty and expressed a lot of remorse about his actions.
Becky Gibbons, the senior pastor at Tunnel Hill Christian Church in Georgetown, Ind., is the spiritual adviser for a family dealing with grief, tragedy, anger and remorse.
"The Hersker family came into my life and into the life of the church probably seven or eight years ago," Gibbons said.
Gibbons was informed about a fire at the family's home in the middle of a Sunday sermon and went to the hospital immediately after the church service.
"I believe the message I had was that 'no one was seriously hurt,' and I was stunned when I first saw Mike," she said.
It happened on Andrea Drive in Floyds Knobs on Father's Day morning. A few weeks later, 47-year old Michael Hersker died from his injuries. This week, his nephew Adam, who has been raised as a son, pleaded guilty to charges related to starting the fire.
"I loved him and still love him very much," Gibbons said.
Since the fire, Gibbons has been there for Michael Hersker's wife and all of his children, including Adam.
"I go see him," she said. "I'm his pastor too."
But Gibbons admits it's been a challenge.
"I have found it very difficult to be a pastor to Adam as well as the rest of the family," she said.
According to court documents, Adam admits "pouring gasoline on the carpet and lighting it with a match" after an argument with his parents. Gibbons said Adam regrets his actions.
"Devastated. He's very remorseful," she said. "He's very, very, very sorry."
In addition to losing a husband and father, the family has also lost a home and second income. So the church has created a fund to help relieve some of the financial burden.
"We all agreed that what we really need to do is give her a sense of peace about the future," Gibbons said. "Eliminate the worry, if we could just do that little bit."
Adam Hersker is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
Contributions to help Michael Hersker's widow and children may be sent to:
Tunnel Hill Christian Church
5105 Old Georgetown Rd.
Georgetown, IN 47122
Checks should be made payable to Tunnel Hill Christian Church or THCC. In the memo, please write "Hersker Fund."
