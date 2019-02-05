LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than 400 first responders gathered Tuesday to learn details of a mass shooting in Las Vegas from officials who were some of the first on the ground trying to save lives.
In October 2017, a lone gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip near the Mandalay Bay Resort, killing 58 and wounding more than 400.
“I was at home, and my phone kept going off," said Clark County, Nevada Fire Department Medical Director Dr. Scott Scherr. “About 20 minutes after the first patient arrived at the hospital, I arrived.”
Scherr, along with several others from Las Vegas, held a seminar of sorts for Kentuckiana first responders to share lessons learned and best practices if a similar scenario were to happen in this area.
“Obviously, we had an opportunity to know about it and make changes to our special events planning based on what we had seen in the media and law enforcement reports,” LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "Being able to hear what happened first-hand, being able to see what the officers and firefighters experienced, is amazing.”
Much focus is placed by law enforcement and emergency medical services on big events in Louisville such as the Kentucky Derby and Thunder Over Louisville, but generally, those aren’t the worry for law enforcement.
“The two-week period from Thunder through Derby — that’s probably, if God forbid something were to happen, the time that we are most ready for it,” Conrad said. “We have our incident command system in place. We have a command post in place. We have a plan for just about any possible contingency.”
According to emergency officials in Louisville, two thing stuck out from the presentation: smaller events and better levels of coordination between emergency agencies.
“I think the importance of more training with fire and EMS is first and foremost,” Conrad said. “More time together would be important. I think that’s one of the things we've taken away from this: The bigger fear are the smaller events where we maybe haven't planned to have all those resources on site."
One other realization was training more outside versus inside.
“We had done a really good job of practicing with our responders inside, and (the Las Vegas shooting) was outside,” said Louisville EMA Director Jody Meiman. “We had to take a hard look at focusing our training on some other venues.”
The seminar lasted several hours Tuesday and was attended by several school system leaders as well.
“It's not a question of it's going to happen again," Scherr said. "It’s a question of when and how better can we prepare ourselves and our communities."
