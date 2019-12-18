LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local police officers on a special holiday mission.
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a convoy of police cars rolled up to the Norton Children's Hospital on Wednesday morning.
River City FOP and Jeffersontown FOP members delivered a busload of gifts to the hospital for staff to hand out to the children there.
Officers couldn't actually visit the patients because of the spread of RSV and other viruses. They said they just want to make sure the children who will spend Christmas in a hospital room aren't forgotten.
"Every child who is here today, we'll have a gift for them," River City FOP President Nicolai Jilek said. "A lot of these kids, they're here because they have to be. And for the children, and for their families, for their loved ones, this can be a challenging time of year. But, we're happy to bring them a ray of sunshine today and to bring them some of the Christmas spirit that we can share with them."
Officers held several fundraisers throughout the year to make enough money to buy the gifts. This is the 22nd year for the gift delivery.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.