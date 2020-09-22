LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With possible demonstrations after the pending decision in the Breonna Taylor case, some local protesters are warning others to be wary of 'paid agitators.'
Shameka Parrish-Wright, of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said people with bad intentions may hide among the protesters.
"We have to know who our allies are. Some people are dressed like us, look like us and are in this crowd right now who are paid agitators and paid to disrupt," she said. "Here's where I want you all to be careful. Some of these paid agitators will be right on the side of you, telling you to do something they won't do."
Leaders with the group are also telling protesters to stay away from the federal courthouse downtown.
Lonita Baker, an attorney representing Taylor's family, asked protesters to keep demonstrations peaceful, as they mostly have been, after violent demonstrations in late May.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not given a timeline for when he will announce a decision in the case.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer have declared a state of emergency for the city in anticipation of the announcement and subsequent protests.
