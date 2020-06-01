LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local rapper and businessman Master P is encouraging African Americans to honor the memory of Breonna Taylor by "educating" and "buying back" their communities.
"I applaud my people for protesting and uniting for change," rapper Master P said in a Monday morning statement. "I'm sicked and heartbroken. After all these years, we are still suffering from police brutality. I'm not saying that all cops are bad, but the ones that commit crimes should be dealt with like criminals. There should be equality and justice for all."
He went on to explain what he said was the motive behind the recent protests in Louisville and other cities. Many of the protests have been peaceful, though some have erupted into violence.
"We are taking a stand for George Floyd, who was blatantly murdered by the ones we look to protect and serve us," Master P said. "Louisville native, Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times and killed in her own home by the police, those officers should be incarcerated as well as all the officers who abuse their powers. We pray for all the victims and families who are affected by police brutality."
Master P went on to call for a plan for training future African American businessowners.
"We must implement an action plan now for prevention through education and ownership," he said. "We need to start by owning the businesses, buildings and properties in our communities."
