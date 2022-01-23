LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $500 reward is being offered for the safe return of a kitten stolen from a local PetSmart.
Kaydee’s Promise Feline Rescue says a male orange kitten named Jalapeño was stolen from the cat room at PetSmart on Westport Road. It happened sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 and 1 p.m. the next day. The cat is microchipped in the rescue's name. Kaydee's Promise says the police have been notified. The $500 reward will be given for the cat's safe return with no questions asked.
To return Jalapeño or if you have information on his whereabouts please call Kaydee’s Promise founder, Melanie Conners at 502-338-3861. You can also bring the cat to the store manager at PetSmart at 10308 Westport Road or Banfield Pet Hospital inside the store.
