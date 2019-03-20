LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local residents are getting national attention for saving a truck driver from his burning semi.
Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Omar Lee and teacher James Wyatt have been named Carnegie Heroes.
The national Carnegie program honors Americans who have risked their lives while trying to save others.
In 2017, investigators say Brad Vandeventer's semi truck overturned, hit a concrete wall and burst into flames on I-65 at Hospital Curve.
LMPD Sergeant Omar Lee and teacher James Wyatt smashed the windshield and pulled Vandeventer to safety.
