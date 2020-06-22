LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials are warning members of the public to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after three employees at a local restaurant tested positive for the virus.
According to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, the employees worked at the El Nopal on Westport Road. Health officials say they're still working to determine to exact job duties of each employee.
Officials say any customers who visited the restaurant between June 5 and June 14 may have been exposed and should consider getting tested. Officials are also asking those customers to monitor themselves for symptoms for two weeks.
Rui Zhao, Louisville Metro's chief epidemiologist, says as the economy re-opens there will be times health officials will need to send out releases to notify groups of the population that they may have come in contact with someone who has now tested positive.
"Be aware that COVID-19 is still out there and nobody really gets to choose whether they get exposed or not," he said. "It's hard to determine who you've been around."
Zhao says any type of business where people are gathering could be affected, not just restaurants.
"I don't think there's any way around it. It's not like we eradicated COVID-19 in our community before reopening or anything of that sorts so it's likely going to happen again and again," he said.
President and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, Stacy Roof, says restaurants are going above and beyond to make sure they're staying clean.
"This is not a foodborne illness so restaurants have nothing to do with anything other than they're one more public place," she said.
Health officials say they don't want people to panic, but they do want to let people know who may have possibly been exposed to COVID-19.
They say releases will be sent out to notify the public when businesses, such as restaurants, see employees with cases and don't have a way of knowing all of the people they've come in contact with.
"It's honestly just people with the illness will be moving through the community unknowingly. Because you're considered infectious two days prior to your onset of symptoms, you could be spreading it without knowing it," said Zhao.
The El Nopal on Westport Road is closed for cleaning. The health department says it's unclear when the restaurant will reopen. That date will depend on a future inspection.
The symptoms of coronavirus include shortness of breath, fevers, chill or cough. Other symptoms may include fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the health officials.
