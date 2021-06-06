LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local restaurants are looking to hire those in need for work.
Beginning Monday, Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers will all host hiring events at all Louisville locations.
More than 140 full and part-time jobs are available. Anyone can apply for these positions.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday at each location.
You can schedule an interview online by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.