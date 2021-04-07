LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Indiana and Kentucky have expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older, school districts on both sides of the river are contemplating offering the vaccine to students.
Right now, 16- and 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, which means thousands of local students are able to get the two-shot regimen now.
"We are working on some things, obviously," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "It's a significant number of kids that are 16, 17, 18, 19 that are here in JCPS."
In total, JCPS said it has 18,500 students that could receive the vaccine right now. Last month, the district launched free rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff and their families.
"We also want to be a part of the solution on vaccinated students as well," Pollio said. "So right now, we encouraging families to go in and get signed up."
A spokesperson for the district said no firm plans are in place, and the district is currently in talks with possible health care partners about providing vaccines to students soon.
Across the river, New Albany-Floyd County Schools is also currently in the planning stages of offering "school-based COVID vaccine clinics" for the 2,475 students that qualify.
"For this to happen, it would require parent permission and a great deal of coordination with our school nurses, school administrators and school teams," said Andrea Tanner, a nursing coordinator with NAFCS. "However, we believe these efforts will support student, school and community health and safety as we continue county-wide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine tested and cleared for use in 16- and 17-year-olds. Recent trial data from the company found the vaccine 100% effective in a trial of kids aged 12-15. It plans to submit for authorization from the FDA in the coming weeks. Use on the younger group could begin before next schools.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are current doing trials with vaccines to determine their effectiveness and safety in adolescents.
