LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local school districts are letting parents know that they're keeping a close eye on the coronavirus.
In a letter sent home to parents on Monday, New Albany Floyd County Schools in southern Indiana said they are following their preparedness plans.
While there are no cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County, staff are looking for any students or staff who show signs or symptoms of an infectious illness. The district is also encouraging students and staff to wash their hands frequently.
In Hardin County, the district says it is also closely looking after the health of students and staff, according to a news release.
The district is also working to keep areas in the schools and buses as clean as possible.
"We are taking universal precautions. If there is a reported case in Hardin County we will act accordingly," Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a news release.
"We have an open line of communication to our friends with the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, Hardin Memorial Health and our school nurse providers, Cumberland Health ... We must remember that health officials are sharing that school-age children are not as vulnerable to COVID-19 as older adults or those with compromised immune systems."
Both districts are asking students, faculty, staff and families to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control:
- Vigorously wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Help young students wash their hands well.
- Stay home when you are feeling ill, and consult with a medical professional.
- When coughing or sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow or tissue.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold- or flu-like symptoms.
