LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local small businesses and utility crews are gearing up to assist with recovery efforts.
Crews from Sgt. Junk-It are used to cleaning up and hauling out junk, but next week, they'll take on one of their most important jobs yet. The Louisville-based company will send crews down to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.
"Early Tuesday morning, we'll be heading down to Louisiana to help out," owner Ronald Knuckles said. "We'll be working to clear roads, you know, direct traffic so people know which roadways to go down that are safe, hauling away debris, cutting up trees."
When Carl Brown heard what the company was doing, he volunteered to take one of his company's moving trucks down to help too. Brown owns Mann's Moving and Delivery.
"I'm gonna put boots on the ground," Brown said. "I have a relationship with Louisiana. I have family members there, so I know what it's like in trying times like this. They put out the call for help, and ... we're ready to respond."
The two local small businesses are teaming up to make an impact. On Sunday, they'll host a donation drive at this Big'O Tires at 7935 Fegenbush Lane to pack their trucks with supplies.
The businesses are hoping to collect the following items:
- Water
- Non-perishable food items
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Clothing items
- Shoes
- Toilet Paper
- Garbage bags
- Pet food
"You know, all of those items you'd think someone would need in a wake of a hurricane," Knuckles said.
Area utility companies are also stepping in to help. LG&E already has crews in Louisiana helping restore power. In Indiana, Clark County REMC has linemen ready to respond as soon as they get the call for help.
"Right now, we are in a standby stage," said David Vince, general manager and CEO of the electricity cooperative. "We're ready on a moment's notice really."
The energy cooperative has sent linemen down south to help with hurricane recovery before, and Vince said they're prepared to help those in need.
"Our people are ready and willing and able to do it., he said.
