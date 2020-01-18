LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local sorority chapter is giving women an opportunity to learn about what it takes to run for political office.
Roughly 75 women gathered on Saturday for the 2020 Women on the Run event hosted by the Louisville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. The event is aimed at helping women learn more about how to get politically involved in the community.
Despite the rain, event organizers were happy to have supporters gather to learn more about what it takes to make political change.
Delta Sigma Theta has more than 200,000 members nationwide. Organizers say the 2019 event was so successful, they decided to continue to grow and add more panelists to the lineup. The group hopes to continue to inspire women in future events.
