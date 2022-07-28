LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With back to school season coming up, area coaches and administrators are working to make sure kids are not falling behind.
"It's a balancing act," Jeffersonville High School Athletic Director Larry Owens said.
Owens enters his first year at the helm of Red Devil athletics after serving as the Bellarmine basketball coach for the nine previous years. He attended Jeffersonville as a student.
"It's been awesome. It brings back memories," Owens said. "It's changed quite a bit, in many ways."
Owens is preparing to tackle many challenges including advising student athletes on how to stay organized during the back to school season.
Owens expressed the importance of not only maintaining grades but also maintaining healthy lifestyles.
"Making time to eat. That's a tough thing to do at that age," Owens said. "They think they are invincible and think, 'I don't need to eat' and then practice comes and 'wow, I have no energy.'"
Owens believes that high school athletics serves as great practice for the next level. He says coaches are continuing to work with an on-site training staff to ensure players are making proper health and safety choices.
