LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An executive order signed by Mayor Greg Fischer will address the wealth gap between Black and white Louisvillians and businesses.
The order will create the Equity in Contracting and Procurement Task Force, which will promote equity related to capital projects by supporting Black-owned businesses, as well as minority-, female- and disabled-owned businesses, according to a news release.
Louisville Metro Government estimates that more than $5 billion will invested locally over the next five years in projects from the city, MSD, LG&E and others.
Locally, only 2.4% of Louisville's businesses are Black-owned, while the city's population is 22% Black.
"Now is the time to lift our community up to offer economic opportunities and demonstrate outcomes that allow our community to heal and overcome our scars of inequality," Chief Equity Officer Kendall Boyd said.
The task force will "establish ambitious and achievable goals and timetables to increase the level of expenditure with those businesses," and present recommendations to make changes by December. Its first meeting will be held later this month.
