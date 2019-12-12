LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local English teacher Robert LeVertis Bell hopes to succeed Barbara Sexton Smith on the Louisville Metro Council.
LeVertis Bell is a long-time community activist who teaches eighth grade English in Jefferson County Public Schools. The candidate for District 4 said he wants to confront climate change and develop a “Green New Deal” for Louisville.
"I can’t stand to see ‘Possibility City’ become Austerity City," he said on Facebook. "Louisville needs bold, transformative policies and a politics willing to take on the powerful interests that stand in our way. I have been in the fight for decades — from social justice and anti-globalization activism to neighborhood advocacy in Shelby Park to the teacher movement."
District 4 includes the Russell, Phoenix Hill and Smoketown neighborhoods, along with downtown Louisville.
Current District 4 Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said Dec. 2 that she would not run for re-election. LeVertis Bell, a Democrat, will face at least two primary opponents. Local musician Jecorey Arthur announced his bid for the seat last week, as did Ron Bolton, president of the Schnitzelburg Area Community Council.
